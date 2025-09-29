Park Avenue Securities LLC Has $560,000 Stock Position in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Equity ETF $FNDE

Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE – Free Report) by 30.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 16,971 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,009 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $560,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Collective Family Office LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Collective Family Office LLC now owns 68,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,262,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 105,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,534,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 3.1% during the first quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 28.1% during the first quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 1,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the period. Finally, Tempus Wealth Planning LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 13,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Equity ETF stock opened at $35.86 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.54. Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a one year low of $26.43 and a one year high of $36.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.04 and a beta of 0.75.

The Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (FNDE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of emerging market stocks. Its selection and weighting are based on three fundamental factors: sales, cash flow, and dividends\u002Fbuybacks.

