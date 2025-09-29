Park Avenue Securities LLC Increases Stake in TransUnion $TRU

Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,193 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in TransUnion were worth $633,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in TransUnion by 583.1% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 69,379 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,105,000 after acquiring an additional 59,222 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in TransUnion by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 42,381 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,730,000 after buying an additional 2,466 shares in the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. grew its holdings in TransUnion by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 75,824 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,673,000 after buying an additional 5,700 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB grew its holdings in TransUnion by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 207,166 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $18,231,000 after buying an additional 26,664 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. grew its holdings in TransUnion by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. now owns 251,568 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $22,138,000 after buying an additional 27,536 shares in the last quarter.

TransUnion Stock Performance

NYSE:TRU opened at $85.19 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $90.70 and a 200 day moving average of $86.75. The company has a market capitalization of $16.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.59, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.71. TransUnion has a 1-year low of $66.38 and a 1-year high of $113.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 2.02.

TransUnion Announces Dividend

TransUnion ( NYSE:TRU Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. TransUnion had a return on equity of 16.08% and a net margin of 8.99%.TransUnion’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.99 EPS. TransUnion has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.030-4.140 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 0.990-1.040 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that TransUnion will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, August 22nd were given a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 22nd. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%. TransUnion’s payout ratio is presently 23.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Heather J. Russell sold 5,337 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.01, for a total value of $480,383.37. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 23,011 shares in the company, valued at $2,071,220.11. The trade was a 18.83% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Jennifer A. Williams sold 755 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.46, for a total value of $66,787.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 5,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $503,425.86. The trade was a 11.71% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,309 shares of company stock worth $923,789 in the last quarter. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on TRU shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on TransUnion from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Wall Street Zen lowered TransUnion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, August 3rd. Needham & Company LLC raised TransUnion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on TransUnion from $124.00 to $118.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on TransUnion from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TransUnion currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.64.

TransUnion Company Profile

TransUnion operates as a global consumer credit reporting agency that provides risk and information solutions. The company operates through U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive segments. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytic services to businesses, which uses its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and mitigate fraud risk.

