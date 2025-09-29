Park Avenue Securities LLC Sells 932 Shares of BWX Technologies, Inc. $BWXT

Park Avenue Securities LLC lowered its stake in BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT – Free Report) by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,576 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 932 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in BWX Technologies were worth $659,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in BWX Technologies by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,031 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. bought a new stake in BWX Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in BWX Technologies by 35.3% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 43,777 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,307,000 after purchasing an additional 11,432 shares during the period. Longboard Asset Management LP bought a new stake in BWX Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, Radnor Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in BWX Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,503,000. Institutional investors own 94.39% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BWXT. Maxim Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of BWX Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Bank of America lifted their target price on BWX Technologies from $155.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Wall Street Zen downgraded BWX Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of BWX Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, September 17th. Finally, Truist Financial set a $145.00 price objective on BWX Technologies and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.83.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Ronald Owen Whitford, Jr. sold 2,092 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.43, for a total value of $371,183.56. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 10,149 shares in the company, valued at $1,800,737.07. This trade represents a 17.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rex D. Geveden sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.00, for a total value of $4,475,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 197,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,369,326. This represents a 11.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,953 shares of company stock valued at $5,359,758 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

BWX Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE:BWXT opened at $180.69 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.60. BWX Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $84.21 and a 1 year high of $189.25. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $165.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $134.70. The company has a market cap of $16.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.47, a PEG ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.75.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The technology company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $764.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $708.00 million. BWX Technologies had a return on equity of 30.61% and a net margin of 10.28%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. BWX Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.650-3.750 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that BWX Technologies, Inc. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BWX Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 5th. Investors of record on Monday, August 18th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 18th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.6%. BWX Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.25%.

BWX Technologies Company Profile

BWX Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells nuclear components in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Government Operations and Commercial Operations. The Government Operations segment designs and manufactures naval nuclear components, reactors, and nuclear fuel; fabrication activities; and supplies proprietary and sole-source valves, manifolds, and fittings to naval and commercial shipping customers.

Further Reading

