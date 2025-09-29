Patton Fund Management Inc. Acquires New Stake in F5, Inc. $FFIV

Patton Fund Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 815 shares of the network technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of F5 by 34,698.9% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 746,089 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $198,661,000 after buying an additional 743,945 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its position in F5 by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 5,387,700 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,434,583,000 after acquiring an additional 312,415 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in shares of F5 by 110.4% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 560,493 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $149,242,000 after acquiring an additional 294,050 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of F5 by 659.3% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 316,992 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $84,405,000 after purchasing an additional 275,244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of F5 by 37.5% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 828,900 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $216,757,000 after purchasing an additional 226,231 shares in the last quarter. 90.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at F5

In other news, EVP Chad Michael Whalen sold 5,297 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.24, for a total value of $1,706,905.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 23,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,601,963.84. This represents a 18.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Thomas Dean Fountain sold 1,347 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.73, for a total transaction of $417,206.31. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 20,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,411,101.27. This represents a 6.11% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,945 shares of company stock valued at $3,762,365 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

F5 Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FFIV opened at $324.87 on Monday. F5, Inc. has a 52-week low of $213.24 and a 52-week high of $337.39. The company has a market capitalization of $18.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $316.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $291.48.

F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The network technology company reported $4.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.67. F5 had a return on equity of 21.77% and a net margin of 22.06%.The firm had revenue of $780.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $750.64 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.36 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. F5 has set its FY 2025 guidance at 15.240-15.380 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 3.870-3.990 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that F5, Inc. will post 11.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on FFIV. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of F5 from $304.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of F5 in a research note on Monday, July 7th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Barclays raised their price objective on F5 from $274.00 to $321.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on F5 from $320.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on F5 from $314.00 to $326.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $309.89.

About F5

F5, Inc provides multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific region. The company’s distributed cloud services enable its customers to deploy, secure, and operate applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

