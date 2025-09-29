Patton Fund Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 1,287 Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. $JKHY

Patton Fund Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,287 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new position in Jack Henry & Associates in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in Jack Henry & Associates in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 147.5% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 250 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. National Pension Service increased its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 75.2% in the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 268 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, Steph & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates in the second quarter valued at about $51,000. 98.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Jack Henry & Associates Trading Up 0.6%

JKHY stock opened at $149.38 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $10.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.79. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 52 week low of $148.30 and a 52 week high of $196.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $163.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $172.52.

Jack Henry & Associates Dividend Announcement

Jack Henry & Associates ( NASDAQ:JKHY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 19th. The technology company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $615.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $602.20 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 19.19% and a return on equity of 22.60%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.33 earnings per share. Jack Henry & Associates has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 5th were given a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 5th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.6%. Jack Henry & Associates’s payout ratio is presently 37.18%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on JKHY. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $203.00 to $185.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $183.00 to $178.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, September 20th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $195.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $182.33.

Insider Transactions at Jack Henry & Associates

In other Jack Henry & Associates news, Director David B. Foss sold 5,780 shares of Jack Henry & Associates stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.28, for a total transaction of $966,878.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 139,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,296,249.20. The trade was a 3.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Jack Henry & Associates Company Profile

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc is a financial technology company, which engages in the provision of technology solutions and payment processing services. It operates through the following segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The Core segment provides core information processing platforms to banks and credit unions which consist of integrated applications required to process deposit, loan, and general ledger transactions, and maintain centralized customer and member information.

