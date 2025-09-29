Patton Fund Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 1,302 Dover Corporation $DOV

Patton Fund Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 1,302 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. North Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dover in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Dover during the first quarter worth $31,000. Truvestments Capital LLC grew its holdings in Dover by 1,005.9% in the 1st quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 188 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new stake in shares of Dover in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Ransom Advisory Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Dover during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Dover alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on DOV shares. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price objective on Dover from $203.00 to $206.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Barclays upped their price target on Dover from $185.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Dover from $211.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Dover from $219.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $226.00 price target (up from $202.00) on shares of Dover in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Dover presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $213.92.

Dover Stock Performance

Shares of DOV opened at $168.14 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.27. Dover Corporation has a 52-week low of $143.04 and a 52-week high of $222.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $177.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $176.95.

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.39 by $0.05. Dover had a net margin of 29.29% and a return on equity of 18.19%. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.36 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Dover has set its FY 2025 guidance at 9.350-9.550 EPS. Research analysts predict that Dover Corporation will post 9.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dover Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 29th were given a $0.52 dividend. This is a boost from Dover’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 29th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.2%. Dover’s payout ratio is currently 12.55%.

Dover Company Profile

(Free Report)

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company's Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in vehicle aftermarket, waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dover Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dover and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.