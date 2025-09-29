Patton Fund Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 1,414 First Solar, Inc. $FSLR

Patton Fund Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,414 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vision Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in First Solar during the 2nd quarter valued at about $232,000. CX Institutional increased its stake in shares of First Solar by 1,366.7% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 2,156 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 2,009 shares in the last quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Solar by 126.9% during the second quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 152 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of First Solar by 25.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 2,260 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of First Solar by 67.5% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,667 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $773,000 after buying an additional 1,881 shares during the last quarter. 92.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get First Solar alerts:

First Solar Price Performance

FSLR opened at $220.02 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $196.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $165.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.40. First Solar, Inc. has a 52-week low of $116.56 and a 52-week high of $262.72.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

First Solar ( NASDAQ:FSLR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The solar cell manufacturer reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. First Solar had a net margin of 28.95% and a return on equity of 15.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.25 earnings per share. First Solar has set its FY 2025 guidance at 13.500-16.500 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that First Solar, Inc. will post 13.05 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on FSLR shares. Hsbc Global Res upgraded First Solar to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on First Solar from $188.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 price objective (up from $255.00) on shares of First Solar in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of First Solar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 2nd. Finally, Glj Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $214.06 target price (up previously from $172.53) on shares of First Solar in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have issued a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $228.80.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on First Solar

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Nathan B. Theurer sold 686 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.03, for a total value of $124,872.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Patrick James Buehler sold 1,600 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $288,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 4,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $791,640. The trade was a 26.68% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,315 shares of company stock valued at $6,021,305 in the last ninety days. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About First Solar

(Free Report)

First Solar, Inc, a solar technology company, provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States, France, Japan, Chile, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells PV solar modules with a thin film semiconductor technology that provides a lower-carbon alternative to conventional crystalline silicon PV solar modules.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FSLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Solar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Solar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.