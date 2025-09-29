Patton Fund Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 2,161 Boston Scientific Corporation $BSX

Patton Fund Management Inc. bought a new position in Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 2,161 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Boston Scientific by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 134,588,729 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $13,577,311,000 after purchasing an additional 1,697,945 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Boston Scientific by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 16,624,940 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,677,124,000 after acquiring an additional 834,274 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Boston Scientific by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 14,143,332 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,426,779,000 after acquiring an additional 1,383,524 shares in the last quarter. Amundi boosted its stake in Boston Scientific by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 12,308,715 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,212,408,000 after purchasing an additional 311,034 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 11,299,942 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,139,938,000 after purchasing an additional 460,580 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of BSX stock opened at $98.20 on Monday. Boston Scientific Corporation has a 1 year low of $80.64 and a 1 year high of $109.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $103.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $102.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of $145.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.45, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.65.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Boston Scientific ( NYSE:BSX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.03. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 19.21% and a net margin of 13.55%.The company had revenue of $5.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.89 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. Boston Scientific’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Boston Scientific has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.700-0.720 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Boston Scientific Corporation will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BSX. Barclays upped their price target on Boston Scientific from $125.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Raymond James Financial raised their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $121.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 price objective on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Friday, September 19th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $117.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have given a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.17.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Edward J. Ludwig sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.03, for a total value of $424,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 18,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,959,328.37. This represents a 17.79% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Arthur C. Butcher sold 17,313 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.63, for a total transaction of $1,811,459.19. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 23,600 shares in the company, valued at $2,469,268. This represents a 42.32% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 174,214 shares of company stock valued at $18,397,457. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific Profile

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through two segments, MedSurg and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions, such as resolution clips, biliary stent systems, stents and electrocautery enhanced delivery systems, direct visualization systems, digital catheters, and single-use duodenoscopes; devices to treat urological conditions, including ureteral stents, catheters, baskets, guidewires, sheaths, balloons, single-use digital flexible ureteroscopes, holmium laser systems, artificial urinary sphincter, laser system, fiber, and hydrogel systems; and devices to treat neurological movement disorders and manage chronic pain, such as spinal cord stimulator system, proprietary programming software, radiofrequency generator, indirect decompression systems, practice optimization tools, and deep brain stimulation system.

Featured Stories

