Patton Fund Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 5,457 Occidental Petroleum Corporation $OXY

Patton Fund Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 5,457 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Grove Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 129.2% in the first quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 722 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Spectrum Wealth Counsel LLC grew its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 5,000.0% in the first quarter. Spectrum Wealth Counsel LLC now owns 1,020 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ransom Advisory Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the first quarter valued at about $54,000. 88.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Occidental Petroleum stock opened at $47.46 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $46.72 billion, a PE ratio of 28.08 and a beta of 1.04. Occidental Petroleum Corporation has a 12 month low of $34.78 and a 12 month high of $56.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $45.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.80.

Occidental Petroleum ( NYSE:OXY Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $6.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.29 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 13.78% and a net margin of 8.79%.The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.03 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Occidental Petroleum Corporation will post 3.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 10th will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 10th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.0%. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.80%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. UBS Group upped their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 15th. Scotiabank upped their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Occidental Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Occidental Petroleum has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.70.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, and North Africa. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The company's Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

