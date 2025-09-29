Patton Fund Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 6,497 Comcast Corporation $CMCSA

Patton Fund Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 6,497 shares of the cable giant’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CMCSA. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast in the first quarter valued at about $940,015,000. Dodge & Cox lifted its stake in Comcast by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 94,217,741 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $3,476,635,000 after buying an additional 15,115,074 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Comcast by 1,959.3% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 13,228,732 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $488,140,000 after buying an additional 12,586,329 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its stake in Comcast by 724.7% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 10,160,649 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $374,927,000 after buying an additional 8,928,641 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Comcast by 119.1% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 7,595,322 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $280,238,000 after acquiring an additional 4,128,434 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CMCSA has been the subject of several research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price target on Comcast from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Comcast from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 4th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Comcast in a research note on Tuesday, August 26th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of Comcast from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada began coverage on shares of Comcast in a research note on Monday, September 8th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.19.

Comcast Price Performance

Comcast stock opened at $31.72 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $33.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.31. Comcast Corporation has a 12-month low of $31.03 and a 12-month high of $45.31. The stock has a market cap of $117.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.24, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.93.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The cable giant reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $30.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.81 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 18.44% and a return on equity of 18.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.21 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Comcast Corporation will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Comcast Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 1st will be given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 1st. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.2%. Comcast’s payout ratio is currently 21.82%.

Comcast Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

