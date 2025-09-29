Patton Fund Management Inc. Buys New Holdings in Universal Health Services, Inc. $UHS

Patton Fund Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,283 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 57.8% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 931,355 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $173,381,000 after acquiring an additional 340,966 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 329.4% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 404,806 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $76,081,000 after acquiring an additional 310,531 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 16,935.6% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 138,670 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $26,056,000 after acquiring an additional 137,856 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in shares of Universal Health Services during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,555,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in Universal Health Services by 119.5% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 241,164 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $43,687,000 after purchasing an additional 131,305 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Universal Health Services alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

UHS has been the topic of several research reports. Stephens upgraded shares of Universal Health Services to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $227.00 price objective on shares of Universal Health Services in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. UBS Group set a $227.00 price objective on shares of Universal Health Services in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Universal Health Services from $225.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada increased their target price on Universal Health Services from $201.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Universal Health Services currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $214.08.

Universal Health Services Trading Up 1.7%

Shares of NYSE:UHS opened at $200.99 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.28. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $152.33 and a 1 year high of $240.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $179.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $180.00.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 28th. The health services provider reported $5.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.85 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $4.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.24 billion. Universal Health Services had a return on equity of 18.25% and a net margin of 7.66%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.31 earnings per share. Universal Health Services has set its FY 2025 guidance at 20.000-21.000 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 15.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Universal Health Services Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.4%. Universal Health Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.21%.

Universal Health Services Profile

(Free Report)

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. It operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. The company's hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic and coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Health Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Health Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.