Patton Fund Management Inc. Buys New Position in American Tower Corporation $AMT

Patton Fund Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,044 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kathmere Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 1,126 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. raised its position in American Tower by 78.3% during the second quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 895 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Novem Group lifted its stake in American Tower by 3.8% during the second quarter. Novem Group now owns 1,316 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 27.9% in the 2nd quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,099 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $906,000 after purchasing an additional 893 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in shares of American Tower during the 2nd quarter valued at about $193,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.69% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at American Tower

In related news, CEO Juan Font sold 720 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.33, for a total transaction of $149,997.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 23,425 shares in the company, valued at $4,880,130.25. The trade was a 2.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

American Tower Stock Performance

American Tower stock opened at $194.40 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.36. The firm has a market cap of $91.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.86. American Tower Corporation has a 1-year low of $172.51 and a 1-year high of $234.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $205.32 and a 200-day moving average of $212.47.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. American Tower had a return on equity of 24.85% and a net margin of 12.60%.American Tower’s quarterly revenue was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.79 EPS. American Tower has set its FY 2025 guidance at 10.460-10.650 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that American Tower Corporation will post 10.14 EPS for the current year.

American Tower Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be issued a $1.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $6.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.5%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is 247.27%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AMT has been the subject of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $245.00 target price (down previously from $250.00) on shares of American Tower in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price objective on shares of American Tower from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of American Tower from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Hsbc Global Res lowered shares of American Tower from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on American Tower from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Tower currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $244.73.

About American Tower

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of over 224,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

