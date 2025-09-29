Patton Fund Management Inc. Buys New Shares in PPG Industries, Inc. $PPG

Patton Fund Management Inc. bought a new stake in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 2,146 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PPG. Cheviot Value Management LLC purchased a new stake in PPG Industries during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in PPG Industries by 70.6% during the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 273 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in PPG Industries during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. lifted its holdings in PPG Industries by 74.6% during the 1st quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 351 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in PPG Industries by 40.9% during the 1st quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 355 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. 81.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on PPG shares. Mizuho lifted their price target on PPG Industries from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. UBS Group lifted their price target on PPG Industries from $111.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on PPG Industries from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. Citigroup boosted their target price on PPG Industries from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 13th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on PPG Industries from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PPG Industries currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.82.

PPG Industries Stock Performance

Shares of PPG stock opened at $103.54 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.37 billion, a PE ratio of 23.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.14. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $90.24 and a 52-week high of $137.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $109.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $109.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.22. The firm had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.16 billion. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 23.85% and a net margin of 6.25%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.50 EPS. PPG Industries has set its FY 2025 guidance at 7.750-8.050 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 7.95 EPS for the current year.

PPG Industries Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 11th were given a $0.71 dividend. This is a boost from PPG Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 11th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.7%. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is presently 64.40%.

PPG Industries Company Profile

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; wood stains; paints, thermoplastics, pavement marking products, and other advanced technologies for pavement marking for government, commercial infrastructure, painting, and maintenance contractors; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

