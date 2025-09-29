Patton Fund Management Inc. Buys New Shares in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. $WSM

Patton Fund Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,456 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 22.4% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,742 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,248,000 after buying an additional 1,236 shares during the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Williams-Sonoma during the fourth quarter valued at about $227,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 111.7% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 54,745 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $10,138,000 after acquiring an additional 28,880 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 25.2% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 512 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 16,087.6% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 264,343 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $41,793,000 after purchasing an additional 262,710 shares during the period. 99.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on WSM shares. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $215.00 target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $212.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Argus set a $212.00 target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a research note on Tuesday, September 2nd. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $179.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $199.11.

Insider Activity at Williams-Sonoma

In other Williams-Sonoma news, CFO Jeffrey Howie sold 3,153 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.84, for a total transaction of $626,942.52. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 34,138 shares in the company, valued at $6,787,999.92. This represents a 8.46% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Karalyn Yearout sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.79, for a total transaction of $695,765.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 14,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,783,656.37. The trade was a 20.00% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 148,153 shares of company stock worth $28,622,248 over the last three months. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Williams-Sonoma Price Performance

Williams-Sonoma stock opened at $201.58 on Monday. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 12-month low of $125.33 and a 12-month high of $219.98. The company has a market capitalization of $24.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $196.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $172.66.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The specialty retailer reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.21. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 54.47% and a net margin of 14.54%.The business had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.74 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Williams-Sonoma has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Analysts forecast that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 8.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Williams-Sonoma Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 17th. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio is 29.04%.

Williams-Sonoma Company Profile

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

Further Reading

