Patton Fund Management Inc. Buys New Stake in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. $DLR

Patton Fund Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,377 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DLR. Greykasell Wealth Strategies Inc. acquired a new position in Digital Realty Trust during the first quarter worth $26,000. WPG Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. 1 North Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Key Financial Inc lifted its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 114.0% in the 1st quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 259 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Digital Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.71% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Andrew Power sold 53,269 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.16, for a total value of $9,330,598.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Digital Realty Trust Trading Up 0.1%

DLR opened at $171.54 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $170.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $165.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.51 billion, a PE ratio of 45.02, a P/E/G ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 0.96. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $129.95 and a one year high of $198.00.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 6.46% and a net margin of 23.98%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.65 EPS. Digital Realty Trust has set its FY 2025 guidance at 7.150-7.250 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 7.07 EPS for the current year.

Digital Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 15th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.8%. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 128.08%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DLR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $140.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. Raymond James Financial boosted their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $177.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Digital Realty Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $190.74.

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

