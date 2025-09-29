Patton Fund Management Inc. Buys New Stake in Union Pacific Corporation $UNP

Patton Fund Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 1,032 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of UNP. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,105,382 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,678,575,000 after purchasing an additional 142,732 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,949,345 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,641,715,000 after acquiring an additional 354,463 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Union Pacific by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,105,784 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,206,191,000 after acquiring an additional 86,292 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,626,200 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,092,893,000 after purchasing an additional 452,788 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in Union Pacific in the 1st quarter worth about $988,822,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on UNP shares. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Union Pacific in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $231.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $250.00 to $285.00 in a report on Friday, July 25th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $238.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their target price on Union Pacific from $257.00 to $276.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Argus downgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $260.00.

Union Pacific Stock Performance

NYSE:UNP opened at $235.14 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $222.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $224.47. Union Pacific Corporation has a 1-year low of $204.66 and a 1-year high of $256.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $139.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.43, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.03.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The railroad operator reported $3.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.19. Union Pacific had a net margin of 28.43% and a return on equity of 41.73%. The firm had revenue of $6.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.74 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Union Pacific Corporation will post 11.99 EPS for the current year.

Union Pacific Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be issued a dividend of $1.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 29th. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.3%. This is a boost from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.96%.

Union Pacific Profile

(Free Report)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.