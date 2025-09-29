Patton Fund Management Inc. Buys Shares of 4,160 Dominion Energy Inc. $D

Patton Fund Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dominion Energy Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 4,160 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in D. AlphaQuest LLC bought a new position in Dominion Energy during the first quarter worth about $27,000. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Dagco Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd bought a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 73.04% of the company’s stock.

Dominion Energy Trading Up 1.1%

NYSE D opened at $60.35 on Monday. Dominion Energy Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.07 and a 52 week high of $62.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $59.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.81, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.60.

Dominion Energy Dividend Announcement

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $3.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 16.45% and a return on equity of 9.68%. Dominion Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. Dominion Energy has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.280-3.520 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy Inc. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 5th were paid a dividend of $0.6675 per share. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.4%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 5th. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 92.07%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on D shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.33.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dominion Energy

In related news, CEO Robert M. Blue bought 4,152 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $60.35 per share, with a total value of $250,573.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 161,237 shares in the company, valued at $9,730,652.95. The trade was a 2.64% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Dominion Energy Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through three operating segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Energy. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.8 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

