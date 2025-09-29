Patton Fund Management Inc. Buys Shares of 4,412 Tractor Supply Company $TSCO

Patton Fund Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,412 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.
A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hancock Whitney Corp raised its position in Tractor Supply by 2.0% in the first quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 9,849 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $543,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 0.3% in the first quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 66,483 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,663,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital raised its holdings in Tractor Supply by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 8,714 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $450,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Tractor Supply by 30.1% in the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 920 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Independent Wealth Network Inc. boosted its position in Tractor Supply by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 4,335 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. 98.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
TSCO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James Financial restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $65.00 price target (up from $57.00) on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Bank of America raised shares of Tractor Supply from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Tractor Supply from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on Tractor Supply from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on Tractor Supply from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.15.
Insider Transactions at Tractor Supply
In related news, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 90,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.96, for a total value of $5,756,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 47,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,051,851.40. The trade was a 65.35% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Colin Yankee sold 6,680 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.40, for a total value of $390,112.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 40,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,344,292.80. This trade represents a 14.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 148,050 shares of company stock valued at $9,070,162. 0.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Tractor Supply Trading Up 0.2%
NASDAQ TSCO opened at $56.52 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.16. Tractor Supply Company has a one year low of $46.85 and a one year high of $63.99.
Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The specialty retailer reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.40 billion. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 46.83% and a net margin of 7.18%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.93 EPS. Tractor Supply has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 2.000-2.180 EPS. Research analysts expect that Tractor Supply Company will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current year.
Tractor Supply Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 25th were issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 25th. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.10%.
Tractor Supply Company Profile
Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers various merchandise, including livestock and equine feed and equipment, poultry, fencing, and sprayers and chemicals; food, treats, and equipment for dogs, cats, and other small animals, as well as dog wellness products; seasonal and recreation products comprising tractors and riders, lawn and garden, bird feeding, power equipment, and other recreational products; truck, tool, and hardware products, such as truck accessories, trailers, generators, lubricants, batteries, and hardware and tools; and clothing, gift, and décor products consist of clothing, footwear, toys, snacks, and decorative merchandise.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Tractor Supply
- Utilities Stocks Explained – How and Why to Invest in Utilities
- SoundHound Breaks Critical Resistance: How High Can It Get Now?
- 3 Fintech Stocks With Good 2021 Prospects
- Klarna IPO: BNPL Stock or Something Bigger?
- Best Energy Stocks – Energy Stocks to Buy Now
- Why Teradyne Is a Core Play in the AI Hardware Boom
Receive News & Ratings for Tractor Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tractor Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.