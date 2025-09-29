Patton Fund Management Inc. Buys Shares of 4,675 General Motors Company $GM

Patton Fund Management Inc. bought a new stake in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,675 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new stake in General Motors in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. WPG Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Motors in the first quarter worth $34,000. North Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of General Motors during the first quarter worth $40,000. Banque Transatlantique SA acquired a new stake in General Motors during the first quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, SouthState Corp boosted its position in General Motors by 914.4% during the first quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 984 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 887 shares during the last quarter. 92.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on GM shares. UBS Group raised General Motors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 24th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on General Motors from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of General Motors from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 19th. Industrial Alliance Securities set a $70.00 price target on shares of General Motors in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of General Motors in a report on Friday, July 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $61.53.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other General Motors news, President Mark L. Reuss sold 136,161 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.12, for a total value of $8,185,999.32. Following the transaction, the president directly owned 131,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,877,884.32. The trade was a 50.96% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Mary T. Barra sold 907,024 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.24, for a total value of $52,825,077.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 552,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,162,341.12. This represents a 62.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,044,824 shares of company stock worth $120,540,709 over the last quarter. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

General Motors Trading Up 1.1%

Shares of GM stock opened at $61.24 on Monday. General Motors Company has a 12 month low of $41.60 and a 12 month high of $61.98. The company has a market cap of $58.31 billion, a PE ratio of 9.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The business’s 50 day moving average is $56.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.17.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The auto manufacturer reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.01. General Motors had a net margin of 2.54% and a return on equity of 12.98%. The business had revenue of $47.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.06 EPS. General Motors’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. General Motors has set its FY 2025 guidance at 8.250-10.000 EPS. Equities analysts predict that General Motors Company will post 11.44 EPS for the current year.

General Motors Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 5th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 5th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.0%. General Motors’s payout ratio is presently 9.52%.

General Motors Profile

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

Further Reading

