Patton Fund Management Inc. Buys Shares of 518 FactSet Research Systems Inc. $FDS

Patton Fund Management Inc. acquired a new position in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 518 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FDS. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 40,436.2% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 430,089 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $195,536,000 after acquiring an additional 429,028 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 3.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,795,354 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,180,160,000 after purchasing an additional 137,874 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in FactSet Research Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $54,148,000. Vest Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the first quarter worth $52,445,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 58.6% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 110,409 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,196,000 after purchasing an additional 40,800 shares during the period. 91.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FactSet Research Systems Trading Up 2.1%

Shares of NYSE FDS opened at $289.71 on Monday. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a twelve month low of $282.01 and a twelve month high of $499.87. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $369.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $414.60. The firm has a market cap of $10.95 billion, a PE ratio of 18.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

FactSet Research Systems Announces Dividend

FactSet Research Systems ( NYSE:FDS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 18th. The business services provider reported $4.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.13 by ($0.08). FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 31.06% and a net margin of 25.72%.The business had revenue of $596.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $593.32 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.74 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. FactSet Research Systems has set its FY 2026 guidance at 16.900-17.600 EPS. Analysts expect that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 17.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 18th. Investors of record on Friday, August 29th were given a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 29th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.5%. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.30%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Christopher Mcloughlin acquired 338 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $296.19 per share, with a total value of $100,112.22. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 3,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,020,670.74. This represents a 10.88% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Christopher R. Ellis sold 7,606 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $446.84, for a total transaction of $3,398,665.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 23,952 shares in the company, valued at $10,702,711.68. This represents a 24.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,031 shares of company stock valued at $5,825,481 over the last 90 days. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on FDS. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $355.00 to $296.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 19th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $393.00 to $293.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 19th. Rothschild Redb raised FactSet Research Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 12th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $503.00 target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a report on Friday, June 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $452.00 to $324.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and six have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $359.10.

FactSet Research Systems Company Profile

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

