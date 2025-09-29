Patton Fund Management Inc. Buys Shares of 603 Stryker Corporation $SYK

Patton Fund Management Inc. purchased a new position in Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 603 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goodman Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Stryker in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. City Holding Co. lifted its stake in Stryker by 528.6% in the first quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 88 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Stryker by 48.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 92 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Ransom Advisory Ltd bought a new position in shares of Stryker during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.09% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Stryker

In other news, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 200,000 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $376.45, for a total value of $75,290,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 3,222,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,212,962,556.60. The trade was a 5.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Viju Menon sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.61, for a total value of $195,305.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 12,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,886,921.71. This trade represents a 3.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Rothschild & Co Redburn started coverage on shares of Stryker in a research report on Thursday, September 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $420.00 target price on the stock. Redburn Partners set a $420.00 price objective on Stryker in a research note on Thursday, September 18th. Rothschild Redb raised Stryker to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 18th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Stryker in a report on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Stryker from $390.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $430.33.

Stryker Stock Up 0.1%

SYK stock opened at $368.83 on Monday. Stryker Corporation has a twelve month low of $329.16 and a twelve month high of $406.19. The company has a market cap of $141.01 billion, a PE ratio of 48.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $385.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $379.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The medical technology company reported $3.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.07 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $6.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.92 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 23.94% and a net margin of 12.25%.Stryker’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.81 earnings per share. Stryker has set its FY 2025 guidance at 13.400-13.600 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Stryker Corporation will post 13.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Stryker Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be given a $0.84 dividend. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 30th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is 44.50%.

About Stryker

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

