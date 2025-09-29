Patton Fund Management Inc. Invests $232,000 in Expedia Group, Inc. $EXPE

Patton Fund Management Inc. bought a new stake in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,375 shares of the online travel company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Expedia Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Expedia Group during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Expedia Group during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT bought a new stake in shares of Expedia Group in the first quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Expedia Group by 2,175.0% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 273 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.76% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Craig A. Jacobson sold 3,000 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.78, for a total value of $623,340.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 33,858 shares in the company, valued at $7,035,015.24. This trade represents a 8.14% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 852 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.88, for a total transaction of $175,409.76. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 12,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,477,971.68. The trade was a 6.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,816 shares of company stock valued at $2,009,132 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 9.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Expedia Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Expedia Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Wedbush upped their price objective on Expedia Group from $175.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Expedia Group in a report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Expedia Group from $190.00 to $197.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $207.77.

Expedia Group Stock Performance

Shares of EXPE stock opened at $222.87 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $27.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.31, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.57. The business has a 50 day moving average of $206.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $179.61. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $130.01 and a 52 week high of $229.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The online travel company reported $4.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.13 by $0.11. Expedia Group had a return on equity of 56.25% and a net margin of 7.94%.The business had revenue of $3.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.51 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. Expedia Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 12.28 EPS for the current year.

Expedia Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 28th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 28th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. Expedia Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.61%.

About Expedia Group

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through B2C, B2B, and trivago segments. Its B2C segment includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand offers various travel products and services; Hotels.com for lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, Wotif Group, ebookers, CheapTickets, Hotwire.com and CarRentals.com.

