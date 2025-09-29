Patton Fund Management Inc. Invests $235,000 in Masco Corporation $MAS

Patton Fund Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,645 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Masco by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 23,008 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,580,000 after purchasing an additional 2,184 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in Masco by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 11,007 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $769,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its position in Masco by 11.0% in the first quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 86,131 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,990,000 after buying an additional 8,508 shares during the period. Entropy Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Masco in the first quarter worth $3,946,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in Masco by 1.0% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 24,832 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,726,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.91% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Baird R W cut shares of Masco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Oppenheimer set a $79.00 price target on shares of Masco and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Zacks Research raised Masco from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 19th. Robert W. Baird lowered Masco from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Masco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating and eleven have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.60.

Masco Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MAS opened at $70.41 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $14.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.68, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.63, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Masco Corporation has a 12 month low of $56.55 and a 12 month high of $86.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $71.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.86.

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The construction company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.22. Masco had a return on equity of 1,519.31% and a net margin of 10.51%.The company had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Masco has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.900-4.100 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Masco Corporation will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Masco Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 8th were given a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 8th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.8%. Masco’s payout ratio is 32.89%.

Insider Transactions at Masco

In related news, CAO Heath M. Eisman sold 2,431 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.62, for a total transaction of $181,401.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 12,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $898,126.32. This represents a 16.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jai Shah sold 82,910 shares of Masco stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.04, for a total transaction of $6,304,476.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 39,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,014,073.52. This trade represents a 67.66% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Masco Company Profile

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

