Patton Fund Management Inc. Invests $236,000 in General Dynamics Corporation $GD

Patton Fund Management Inc. bought a new position in General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 809 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GD. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the first quarter worth approximately $272,464,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 34.8% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,748,380 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $749,252,000 after buying an additional 709,782 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 120.9% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,261,525 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $343,866,000 after buying an additional 690,349 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in General Dynamics by 4.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,502,305 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,499,819,000 after purchasing an additional 256,687 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in General Dynamics by 1,488.8% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 221,484 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $60,372,000 after purchasing an additional 207,544 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $298.00 to $342.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $325.00 price objective on shares of General Dynamics and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $283.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $315.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Wednesday, June 25th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $315.78.

Insider Transactions at General Dynamics

In other news, VP William A. Moss sold 17,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.40, for a total value of $5,600,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 16,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,260,782.80. This represents a 51.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Phebe N. Novakovic sold 129,090 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.57, for a total transaction of $40,478,751.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 769,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,325,666.99. This trade represents a 14.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 275,020 shares of company stock valued at $86,414,503. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

General Dynamics Stock Up 1.9%

Shares of GD stock opened at $330.54 on Monday. General Dynamics Corporation has a 12 month low of $239.20 and a 12 month high of $330.63. The stock has a market cap of $88.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $318.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $291.92.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The aerospace company reported $3.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.47 by $0.27. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.13% and a return on equity of 17.99%. The business had revenue of $13.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. General Dynamics has set its FY 2025 guidance at 15.050-15.150 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that General Dynamics Corporation will post 14.83 earnings per share for the current year.

General Dynamics Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 10th will be paid a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 10th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.8%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is 40.27%.

General Dynamics Profile

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

