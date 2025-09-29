Patton Fund Management Inc. Invests $238,000 in Ford Motor Company $F

Patton Fund Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 21,940 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wedmont Private Capital boosted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 3.0% in the second quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 31,593 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 934 shares during the period. Meriwether Wealth & Planning LLC raised its stake in Ford Motor by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Meriwether Wealth & Planning LLC now owns 15,186 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 985 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Ford Motor by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 5,665 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 989 shares during the period. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated boosted its holdings in Ford Motor by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 43,775 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013 shares during the period. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its position in Ford Motor by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 62,199 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $624,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.74% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on F shares. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Dbs Bank downgraded Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “moderate sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on Ford Motor from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Ford Motor from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ford Motor currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $10.43.

Ford Motor Trading Up 3.4%

Shares of F opened at $12.02 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24. The stock has a market cap of $47.84 billion, a PE ratio of 15.41, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.52. Ford Motor Company has a 1 year low of $8.44 and a 1 year high of $12.32. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.75.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.04. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 12.46% and a net margin of 1.70%.The business had revenue of $50.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. Ford Motor’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ford Motor Company will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ford Motor Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 11th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 11th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.0%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.92%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Andrew Frick sold 30,000 shares of Ford Motor stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total transaction of $330,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 113,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,253,329. This trade represents a 20.84% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Ford Motor

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Further Reading

