Patton Fund Management Inc. Invests $242,000 in Merck & Co., Inc. $MRK

Patton Fund Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 3,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.
A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Instrumental Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Instrumental Wealth LLC now owns 3,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 39,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,156,000 after purchasing an additional 5,756 shares during the last quarter. Novem Group increased its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Novem Group now owns 38,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,074,000 after purchasing an additional 3,159 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL increased its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL now owns 2,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patron Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Patron Partners LLC now owns 10,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $846,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.07% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
MRK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 17th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $97.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $99.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Merck & Co., Inc. presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.41.
Merck & Co., Inc. Stock Performance
Shares of MRK stock opened at $78.51 on Monday. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $73.31 and a 12-month high of $114.79. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $196.10 billion, a PE ratio of 12.10, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.37.
Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.10. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 25.79% and a return on equity of 41.05%. The firm had revenue of $15.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.92 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. has set its FY 2025 guidance at 8.870-8.970 EPS. Analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 9.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Merck & Co., Inc. Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 15th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is 49.92%.
Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile
Merck & Co, Inc is a health care company, which engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.
