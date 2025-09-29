Patton Fund Management Inc. Invests $244,000 in Ingersoll Rand Inc. $IR

Patton Fund Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 2,937 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 28.8% in the first quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,826,488 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,426,654,000 after acquiring an additional 3,989,643 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in Ingersoll Rand in the first quarter valued at approximately $211,408,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 10.7% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,198,593 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,536,464,000 after purchasing an additional 1,849,030 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Ingersoll Rand by 4.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,745,039 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,580,196,000 after buying an additional 866,759 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swedbank AB raised its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 421.4% in the second quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 932,978 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $77,605,000 after buying an additional 754,032 shares during the period. 95.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of IR opened at $82.38 on Monday. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.61 and a 1-year high of $106.03. The company has a market capitalization of $32.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.36, a P/E/G ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.31.

Ingersoll Rand ( NYSE:IR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. Ingersoll Rand had a net margin of 7.10% and a return on equity of 12.12%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. Ingersoll Rand has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.340-3.460 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 14th were given a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 14th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.1%. Ingersoll Rand’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.25%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on IR shares. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $104.00 price objective (up previously from $91.00) on shares of Ingersoll Rand in a report on Monday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $88.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Melius cut shares of Ingersoll Rand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. Finally, Melius Research set a $93.00 target price on Ingersoll Rand in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.75.

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, gas, liquid, and solid flow creation technologies services and solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies. The Industrial Technologies and Services segment designs, manufactures, markets, and services air and gas compression, vacuum, and blower products; fluid transfer equipment and loading systems; and power tools and lifting equipment, including associated aftermarket parts, consumables, air treatment equipment, controls, other accessories, and services under the under the Ingersoll Rand, Gardner Denver, Nash, CompAir, Elmo Rietschle brands, etc.

