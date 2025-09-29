Patton Fund Management Inc. Invests $244,000 in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. $ODFL

Patton Fund Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,501 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 234.8% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 154 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. American National Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT purchased a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC purchased a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Olde Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line during the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Old Dominion Freight Line alerts:

Old Dominion Freight Line Trading Down 1.3%

Shares of NASDAQ ODFL opened at $138.59 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.23. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 1-year low of $133.69 and a 1-year high of $233.26. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $150.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $157.35.

Old Dominion Freight Line Dividend Announcement

Old Dominion Freight Line ( NASDAQ:ODFL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The transportation company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 25.94% and a net margin of 19.42%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.48 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 5.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 3rd. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio is 21.88%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Vertical Research raised Old Dominion Freight Line from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Robert W. Baird set a $148.00 target price on Old Dominion Freight Line and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Old Dominion Freight Line from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $190.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $166.95.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on ODFL

Old Dominion Freight Line Profile

(Free Report)

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload motor carrier in the United States and North America. The company offers regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services, as well as expedited transportation. It also provides various value-added services, including container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ODFL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.