Patton Fund Management Inc. Makes New $232,000 Investment in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. $APD

Patton Fund Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 823 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hamilton Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Hamilton Capital LLC now owns 2,594 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $765,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc raised its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 1.0% in the second quarter. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc now owns 3,860 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,089,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 421 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 1,541 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connecticut Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,385 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $703,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Air Products and Chemicals alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Air Products and Chemicals

In related news, VP Victoria Brifo sold 1,359 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.38, for a total transaction of $397,344.42. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 8,686 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,539,612.68. This trade represents a 13.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Air Products and Chemicals Stock Up 0.4%

Shares of Air Products and Chemicals stock opened at $266.74 on Monday. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $243.69 and a 1 year high of $341.14. The company has a market cap of $59.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.38, a P/E/G ratio of 5.95 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $289.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $282.40.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $3.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.99 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.95 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 15.11% and a net margin of 12.86%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.20 EPS. Air Products and Chemicals has set its FY 2025 guidance at 11.900-12.100 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 3.270-3.470 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 12.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Air Products and Chemicals Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.79 per share. This represents a $7.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 1st. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is currently 103.02%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $320.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Wall Street Zen raised Air Products and Chemicals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 2nd. Mizuho increased their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $310.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, Argus upgraded Air Products and Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $335.07.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Air Products and Chemicals

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile

(Free Report)

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Air Products and Chemicals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Products and Chemicals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.