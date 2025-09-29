Patton Fund Management Inc. Makes New $235,000 Investment in Sysco Corporation $SYY

Patton Fund Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 3,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SYY. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in Sysco by 24.8% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 15,199,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,139,798,000 after buying an additional 3,015,714 shares during the period. Canoe Financial LP raised its position in shares of Sysco by 29,610.4% in the 1st quarter. Canoe Financial LP now owns 1,431,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,393,000 after acquiring an additional 1,426,332 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sysco during the 1st quarter worth $85,341,000. Amundi boosted its position in Sysco by 36.5% during the first quarter. Amundi now owns 3,725,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,941,000 after purchasing an additional 995,498 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in Sysco by 1,940.1% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,016,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,290,000 after purchasing an additional 966,826 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.41% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SYY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Sysco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 13th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Sysco from $81.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. UBS Group set a $90.00 price target on shares of Sysco in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Sysco from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Sysco from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.69.

Sysco Stock Performance

Shares of SYY stock opened at $81.92 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $80.60 and a 200 day moving average of $75.83. Sysco Corporation has a 1 year low of $67.12 and a 1 year high of $83.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.75, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.80.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.09. Sysco had a net margin of 2.25% and a return on equity of 109.52%. The company had revenue of $21.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.39 EPS. Sysco’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sysco has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.500-4.600 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Sysco Corporation will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Sysco Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 3rd will be issued a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 3rd. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.91%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Ronald L. Phillips sold 961 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.00, for a total value of $77,841.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 41,501 shares in the company, valued at $3,361,581. This represents a 2.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 40,000 shares of Sysco stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $3,200,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 56,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,504,320. This represents a 41.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 92,338 shares of company stock worth $7,439,331 over the last ninety days. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Sysco

(Free Report)

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

Featured Articles

