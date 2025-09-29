Patton Fund Management Inc. Makes New $236,000 Investment in QUALCOMM Incorporated $QCOM

Patton Fund Management Inc. bought a new stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 1,481 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in QCOM. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in QUALCOMM by 116.6% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 17,356 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,666,000 after purchasing an additional 9,343 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,542 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $391,000 after buying an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 38.1% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 23,404 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $3,595,000 after buying an additional 6,456 shares during the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in QUALCOMM by 4.8% in the first quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 26,998 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $4,147,000 after buying an additional 1,246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Czech National Bank grew its position in QUALCOMM by 5.5% in the first quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 254,031 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $39,022,000 after acquiring an additional 13,144 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

QCOM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup reissued a “hold” rating on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Arete raised shares of QUALCOMM from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 26th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 target price on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, QUALCOMM presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $182.82.

QUALCOMM stock opened at $169.20 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $182.57 billion, a PE ratio of 16.32, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.21. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12-month low of $120.80 and a 12-month high of $182.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $158.67 and its 200 day moving average is $152.88. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The wireless technology company reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $10.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.33 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 26.77% and a return on equity of 40.35%. The business’s revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.33 earnings per share. QUALCOMM has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 2.750-2.950 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 9.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 4th were issued a dividend of $0.89 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 4th. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.1%. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is currently 34.33%.

In related news, insider Heather S. Ace sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.40, for a total value of $234,240.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 21,193 shares in the company, valued at $3,102,655.20. This trade represents a 7.02% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Patricia Y. Grech sold 273 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.42, for a total transaction of $44,067.66. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $65,213.68. This trade represents a 40.32% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,100 shares of company stock valued at $2,026,291 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

