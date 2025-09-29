Patton Fund Management Inc. Makes New $239,000 Investment in AMETEK, Inc. $AME

Patton Fund Management Inc. purchased a new stake in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,320 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bares Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AMETEK in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. grew its holdings in AMETEK by 628.6% in the second quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 153 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Olde Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AMETEK in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of AMETEK by 57.7% during the 1st quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC now owns 194 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation National Association UT purchased a new position in AMETEK during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.43% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on AME. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of AMETEK from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Mizuho raised their price target on AMETEK from $212.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. TD Cowen upgraded AMETEK from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $158.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on AMETEK from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of AMETEK from $190.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $205.00.

AMETEK Stock Up 1.2%

AME opened at $186.58 on Monday. AMETEK, Inc. has a 12 month low of $145.02 and a 12 month high of $198.33. The business has a 50-day moving average of $184.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $177.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.10.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The technology company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. AMETEK had a net margin of 20.60% and a return on equity of 16.53%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.66 earnings per share. AMETEK has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 1.720-1.760 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 7.060-7.200 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that AMETEK, Inc. will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current year.

AMETEK Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 15th. AMETEK’s payout ratio is 19.97%.

About AMETEK

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices in the North America, Europe, Asia, and South America, and internationally. The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets; power quality monitoring and c devices, uninterruptible power supplies, programmable power and electromagnetic compatibility test equipment, and sensors for gas turbines and dashboard instruments; heavy trucks, instrumentation, and controls for the food and beverage industries; and aircraft and engine sensors, power supplies, embedded computing, monitoring, fuel and fluid measurement, and data acquisition systems for aerospace and defense industry.

Featured Stories

