Patton Fund Management Inc. Makes New $243,000 Investment in Mettler-Toledo International, Inc. $MTD

Patton Fund Management Inc. bought a new position in Mettler-Toledo International, Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 207 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MTD. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 709,328 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $837,653,000 after buying an additional 126,147 shares during the last quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 41.9% during the 2nd quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. now owns 334,349 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $392,766,000 after purchasing an additional 98,737 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 42.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 305,722 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $361,030,000 after purchasing an additional 90,395 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International during the 1st quarter valued at about $71,897,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 27,938.9% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 49,068 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $57,945,000 after purchasing an additional 48,893 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Mettler-Toledo International alerts:

Mettler-Toledo International Trading Down 0.6%

Shares of NYSE:MTD opened at $1,202.72 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1,269.22 and a 200 day moving average of $1,184.64. The company has a market cap of $24.78 billion, a PE ratio of 30.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.37. Mettler-Toledo International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $946.69 and a 12-month high of $1,521.01.

Insider Buying and Selling

Mettler-Toledo International ( NYSE:MTD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The medical instruments supplier reported $10.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.58 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $983.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $957.41 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a negative return on equity of 476.07% and a net margin of 21.46%.The firm’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $9.65 EPS. Mettler-Toledo International has set its FY 2025 guidance at 42.100-42.600 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 10.550-10.750 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Mettler-Toledo International, Inc. will post 42.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,254.09, for a total value of $376,227.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 5,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,389,588.55. The trade was a 5.56% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Gerry Keller sold 165 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,308.64, for a total value of $215,925.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 94 shares in the company, valued at approximately $123,012.16. This represents a 63.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,827 shares of company stock valued at $2,371,208. Corporate insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MTD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,280.00 to $1,275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,400.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,210.00 to $1,230.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,260.00 to $1,390.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 22nd. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on Mettler-Toledo International in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $1,325.00 price target for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,325.56.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on MTD

Mettler-Toledo International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company’s laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, real-time analytics, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, density and refractometry, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mettler-Toledo International, Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mettler-Toledo International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mettler-Toledo International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.