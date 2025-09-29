Patton Fund Management Inc. Makes New Investment in The Allstate Corporation $ALL

Patton Fund Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 1,141 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arlington Trust Co LLC increased its stake in Allstate by 261.8% in the second quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC now owns 123 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Hughes Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Allstate during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Allstate by 113.8% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 186 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Allstate in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, 1 North Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in Allstate during the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Institutional investors own 76.47% of the company’s stock.

Allstate Stock Up 1.4%

ALL opened at $212.76 on Monday. The Allstate Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $176.00 and a fifty-two week high of $214.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.00, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.37. The company’s 50-day moving average is $203.12 and its 200 day moving average is $200.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.43.

Allstate Dividend Announcement

Allstate ( NYSE:ALL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The insurance provider reported $5.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.20 by $2.74. Allstate had a net margin of 8.79% and a return on equity of 28.74%. The firm had revenue of $15.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.61 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that The Allstate Corporation will post 18.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 29th. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is 18.81%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Roth Capital set a $230.00 price objective on Allstate and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Allstate from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Allstate to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Allstate to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 16th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $198.00 target price (up from $188.00) on shares of Allstate in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $231.38.

Allstate Profile

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. It operates in five segments: Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; Run-off Property-Liability; and Corporate and Other segments.

