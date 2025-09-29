Patton Fund Management Inc. Purchases New Position in Starbucks Corporation $SBUX

Patton Fund Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 2,627 shares of the coffee company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hughes Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 125.2% during the 1st quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 286 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Nova Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 285.4% during the 1st quarter. Nova Wealth Management Inc. now owns 316 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Activest Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 78.0% during the 1st quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 331 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SBUX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Starbucks from $100.00 to $99.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Piper Sandler set a $105.00 target price on Starbucks and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Starbucks from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Bank of America raised their target price on Starbucks from $101.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $115.00 target price (up previously from $100.00) on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.40.

Starbucks Stock Performance

Shares of SBUX opened at $83.39 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $88.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.92. The company has a market capitalization of $94.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.94, a P/E/G ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 1.00. Starbucks Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $75.50 and a fifty-two week high of $117.46.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The coffee company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $9.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.29 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 36.23% and a net margin of 7.18%.Starbucks’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.93 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Starbucks Corporation will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

