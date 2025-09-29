Patton Fund Management Inc. Purchases New Shares in Leidos Holdings, Inc. $LDOS

Patton Fund Management Inc. acquired a new position in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 1,510 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Leidos by 7.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,416,817 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $461,065,000 after acquiring an additional 251,245 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Leidos by 29.8% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,336,222 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $315,250,000 after purchasing an additional 536,452 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Leidos by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,877,020 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $253,262,000 after purchasing an additional 170,263 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Leidos by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,183,157 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $159,342,000 after purchasing an additional 34,328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Leidos by 130.3% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 711,437 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $96,001,000 after buying an additional 402,454 shares during the last quarter. 76.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Leidos Stock Up 1.4%

NYSE:LDOS opened at $184.95 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $176.66 and a 200-day moving average of $158.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.73 billion, a PE ratio of 17.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.71. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $123.62 and a 52 week high of $202.90.

Leidos Announces Dividend

Leidos ( NYSE:LDOS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The aerospace company reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.58. The business had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.24 billion. Leidos had a return on equity of 33.57% and a net margin of 8.22%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.63 EPS. Leidos has set its FY 2025 guidance at 11.150-11.450 EPS. Analysts predict that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 10.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 15th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 15th. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.12%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on LDOS shares. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Leidos from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised shares of Leidos from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 4th. Argus increased their price target on shares of Leidos from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 24th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $178.00 price target on Leidos and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on Leidos from $168.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $185.21.

Insider Activity at Leidos

In related news, Director Gregory R. Dahlberg sold 952 shares of Leidos stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.43, for a total value of $168,913.36. Following the sale, the director directly owned 21,068 shares in the company, valued at $3,738,095.24. This trade represents a 4.32% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Stephen Edward Hull sold 12,497 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.14, for a total transaction of $2,226,215.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 25,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,599,040.38. This trade represents a 32.62% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,975 shares of company stock worth $4,078,740 in the last ninety days. 0.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Leidos Company Profile

(Free Report)

Leidos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health segments. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

Further Reading

