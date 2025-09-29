Patton Fund Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 15,870 Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. $HST

Patton Fund Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 15,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. lifted its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 953.5% during the second quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 1,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,516 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. raised its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 185,200.0% during the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 1,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,852 shares in the last quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 50.0% during the second quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 2,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 696.3% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 2,047 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaQuest LLC acquired a new position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.52% of the company’s stock.

Host Hotels & Resorts Stock Up 1.3%

HST opened at $17.55 on Monday. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.22 and a 52 week high of $19.36. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.58. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of $12.07 billion, a PE ratio of 18.67 and a beta of 1.36.

Host Hotels & Resorts Announces Dividend

Host Hotels & Resorts ( NASDAQ:HST Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.07. Host Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 9.90% and a net margin of 11.12%.The business had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Host Hotels & Resorts has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.980-2.020 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.6%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 30th. Host Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 85.11%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 22nd. Truist Financial upped their target price on Host Hotels & Resorts from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Host Hotels & Resorts from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 27th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.77.

Host Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the management of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Brazil, and Canada. The company was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

