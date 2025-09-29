Patton Fund Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 1,887 Genuine Parts Company $GPC

Patton Fund Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,887 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. increased its stake in Genuine Parts by 80.0% in the 2nd quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 675 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 19,900.0% during the second quarter. American National Bank & Trust now owns 400 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the period. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,183 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Genuine Parts by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 57,708 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $7,228,000 after purchasing an additional 2,007 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northside Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $464,000. 78.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GPC stock opened at $137.80 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.72 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $136.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $126.31. Genuine Parts Company has a fifty-two week low of $104.01 and a fifty-two week high of $144.29.

Genuine Parts ( NYSE:GPC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.02. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 22.41% and a net margin of 3.40%.The company had revenue of $6.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.10 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.44 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Genuine Parts has set its FY 2025 guidance at 7.500-8.000 EPS. Analysts expect that Genuine Parts Company will post 7.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 5th will be given a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 5th. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.91%.

GPC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Genuine Parts from $134.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Loop Capital increased their price objective on Genuine Parts from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Genuine Parts from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Genuine Parts from $137.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Genuine Parts from $145.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Genuine Parts presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.86.

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates in two segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and equipment and parts used by repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

