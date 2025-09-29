Patton Fund Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 2,998 Principal Financial Group, Inc. $PFG

Patton Fund Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 7.6% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. Federation des caisses Desjardins du Quebec boosted its position in Principal Financial Group by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Federation des caisses Desjardins du Quebec now owns 27,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,323,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 3,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Raiffeisen Bank International AG increased its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Raiffeisen Bank International AG now owns 1,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WFA Asset Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 32.3% in the 1st quarter. WFA Asset Management Corp now owns 684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.08% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on PFG shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on Principal Financial Group from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Barclays upped their price target on Principal Financial Group from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 7th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Principal Financial Group from $73.00 to $72.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Principal Financial Group currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $86.90.

Principal Financial Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:PFG opened at $82.62 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.30. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $68.39 and a 1 year high of $91.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.41 billion, a PE ratio of 12.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $79.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.70.

Principal Financial Group (NYSE:PFG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 28th. The company reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.19. Principal Financial Group had a return on equity of 14.68% and a net margin of 9.74%.During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.63 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 8.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Principal Financial Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 4th were given a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 4th. This is a boost from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.8%. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.78%.

About Principal Financial Group

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Asset Management, and Benefits and Protection segments. The Retirement and Income Solutions segment provides retirement, and related financial products and services.

Further Reading

