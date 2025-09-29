Patton Fund Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 410 MSCI Inc $MSCI

Patton Fund Management Inc. acquired a new position in MSCI Inc (NYSE:MSCI – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 410 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of MSCI by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,376,852 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,302,610,000 after acquiring an additional 518,833 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of MSCI by 0.9% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,626,923 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $920,026,000 after purchasing an additional 13,918 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MSCI by 2.0% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,008,778 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $570,464,000 after purchasing an additional 19,846 shares during the last quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MSCI by 11.9% during the second quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. now owns 890,123 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $513,370,000 after purchasing an additional 94,466 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of MSCI by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 804,640 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $455,024,000 after purchasing an additional 20,150 shares during the period. 89.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at MSCI

In other MSCI news, CEO Henry A. Fernandez purchased 84 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $548.69 per share, with a total value of $46,089.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 1,279,951 shares in the company, valued at $702,296,314.19. This trade represents a 0.01% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have bought 12,400 shares of company stock worth $6,731,599 in the last three months. 3.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on MSCI. Raymond James Financial raised shares of MSCI from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $650.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on MSCI from $578.00 to $533.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on MSCI from $625.00 to $655.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on MSCI from $655.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $652.45.

MSCI Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MSCI opened at $565.40 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $562.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $559.53. MSCI Inc has a 52 week low of $486.73 and a 52 week high of $642.45. The firm has a market cap of $43.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.34.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The technology company reported $4.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.12 by $0.05. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 143.13% and a net margin of 39.46%.The firm had revenue of $772.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $763.06 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.64 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that MSCI Inc will post 16.86 earnings per share for the current year.

MSCI Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th were given a dividend of $1.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 15th. This represents a $7.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.3%. MSCI’s payout ratio is currently 47.68%.

About MSCI

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides critical decision support tools and solutions for the investment community to manage investment processes worldwide. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed financial product, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, and over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

