Patton Fund Management Inc. Sells 20,649 Shares of AbbVie Inc. $ABBV

Patton Fund Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 94.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,281 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,649 shares during the period. Patton Fund Management Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $238,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. TD Capital Management LLC raised its stake in AbbVie by 82.9% during the 1st quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 128 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Abound Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of AbbVie in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY acquired a new stake in AbbVie in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Inlight Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AbbVie in the first quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.23% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at AbbVie

In other AbbVie news, EVP Azita Saleki-Gerhardt sold 42,370 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.42, for a total transaction of $8,407,055.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 177,292 shares in the company, valued at $35,178,278.64. This represents a 19.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Nicholas Donoghoe sold 13,295 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.51, for a total value of $2,639,190.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 58,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,562,611.97. This trade represents a 18.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Stock Up 1.0%

Shares of NYSE ABBV opened at $220.75 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.14, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $389.97 billion, a PE ratio of 105.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.53. AbbVie Inc. has a one year low of $163.81 and a one year high of $225.16. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $206.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $195.04.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $2.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.24 by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $15.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.93 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 6.45% and a return on equity of 699.66%. The company’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.65 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.31 EPS for the current year.

AbbVie Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.64 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 15th. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.0%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is presently 312.38%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ABBV shares. Piper Sandler started coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $231.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on AbbVie from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 12th. Berenberg Bank upgraded AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $170.00 to $270.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 17th. Citigroup raised their price objective on AbbVie to $205.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AbbVie has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $223.45.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

