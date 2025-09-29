Patton Fund Management Inc. Takes $230,000 Position in Extra Space Storage Inc $EXR

Patton Fund Management Inc. bought a new stake in Extra Space Storage Inc (NYSE:EXR – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,561 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. GKV Capital Management Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Extra Space Storage in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT acquired a new position in Extra Space Storage in the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Extra Space Storage by 147.0% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 405 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Wayfinding Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Extra Space Storage during the 1st quarter worth approximately $76,000. Finally, Avalon Trust Co acquired a new stake in Extra Space Storage during the 1st quarter worth approximately $79,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.11% of the company’s stock.

Extra Space Storage Stock Performance

Shares of EXR opened at $140.07 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Extra Space Storage Inc has a 52-week low of $121.03 and a 52-week high of $181.42. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $142.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $144.59. The company has a market capitalization of $29.73 billion, a PE ratio of 30.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.09.

Extra Space Storage Announces Dividend

Extra Space Storage ( NYSE:EXR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.06 by ($0.01). Extra Space Storage had a return on equity of 6.69% and a net margin of 29.51%.The company had revenue of $841.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $719.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.06 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Extra Space Storage has set its FY 2025 guidance at 8.050-8.25 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Extra Space Storage Inc will post 8.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be issued a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 15th. Extra Space Storage’s payout ratio is 140.56%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EXR has been the subject of several analyst reports. BNP Paribas Exane initiated coverage on Extra Space Storage in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $156.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 13th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $146.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, September 15th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $158.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $146.00 price target (down from $169.00) on shares of Extra Space Storage in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $148.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.35, for a total value of $1,127,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 27,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,098,541. The trade was a 21.58% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

About Extra Space Storage

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned and/or operated 3,714 self-storage stores in 42 states and Washington, DC The Company's stores comprise approximately 2.6 million units and approximately 283.0 million square feet of rentable space operating under the Extra Space, Life Storage and Storage Express brands.

