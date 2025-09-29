Patton Fund Management Inc. Takes $231,000 Position in Adobe Inc. $ADBE

Patton Fund Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 598 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 1248 Management LLC acquired a new position in Adobe during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adobe during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Flaharty Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Adobe in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Adobe during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Garde Capital Inc. bought a new position in Adobe during the first quarter worth $34,000. 81.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Adobe alerts:

Adobe Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ADBE opened at $360.37 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $150.85 billion, a PE ratio of 22.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.48. Adobe Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $330.04 and a fifty-two week high of $557.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $355.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $373.60.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 11th. The software company reported $5.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.18 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $5.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.91 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 57.54% and a net margin of 30.01%.Adobe’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.65 earnings per share. Adobe has set its FY 2025 guidance at 20.800-20.850 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 5.350-5.400 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 16.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ADBE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Adobe from $410.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 16th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Adobe from $450.00 to $405.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 12th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Adobe from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $520.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 24th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Adobe from $500.00 to $470.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 12th. Finally, Melius cut Adobe from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $310.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $433.41.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Adobe

About Adobe

(Free Report)

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.