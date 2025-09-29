Patton Fund Management Inc. Takes $231,000 Position in Adobe Inc. $ADBE

Patton Fund Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 598 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 1248 Management LLC acquired a new position in Adobe during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adobe during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Flaharty Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Adobe in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Adobe during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Garde Capital Inc. bought a new position in Adobe during the first quarter worth $34,000. 81.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Adobe Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ ADBE opened at $360.37 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $150.85 billion, a PE ratio of 22.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.48. Adobe Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $330.04 and a fifty-two week high of $557.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $355.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $373.60.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
ADBE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Adobe from $410.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 16th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Adobe from $450.00 to $405.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 12th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Adobe from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $520.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 24th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Adobe from $500.00 to $470.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 12th. Finally, Melius cut Adobe from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $310.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $433.41.
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Adobe
About Adobe
Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Adobe
- Stock Market Sectors: What Are They and How Many Are There?
- SoundHound Breaks Critical Resistance: How High Can It Get Now?
- Financial Services Stocks Investing
- Klarna IPO: BNPL Stock or Something Bigger?
- Trading Halts Explained
- Why Teradyne Is a Core Play in the AI Hardware Boom
Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.