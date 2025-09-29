Patton Fund Management Inc. Takes $235,000 Position in Cintas Corporation $CTAS

Patton Fund Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,056 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC grew its position in shares of Cintas by 3.9% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,256 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. grew its position in Cintas by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 1,321 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Cintas by 17.4% in the first quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 338 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Kathmere Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cintas by 4.1% during the first quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 1,293 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Cintas by 4.1% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 1,291 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Cintas alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Ronald W. Tysoe sold 5,084 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.47, for a total transaction of $1,136,121.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 21,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,904,049.15. This trade represents a 18.81% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Martin Mucci bought 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $222.55 per share, for a total transaction of $267,060.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 2,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately $583,303.55. The trade was a 84.45% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 14.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on CTAS. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Cintas from $233.00 to $257.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Cintas from $227.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. UBS Group raised their price target on Cintas from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Cintas from $240.00 to $206.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Cintas from $221.00 to $218.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cintas presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $222.09.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Cintas

Cintas Trading Up 1.1%

Shares of CTAS stock opened at $204.24 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $212.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $212.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.01. Cintas Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $180.78 and a fifty-two week high of $229.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 24th. The business services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.01. Cintas had a net margin of 17.54% and a return on equity of 40.41%. The company had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.10 EPS. Cintas’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. Cintas has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.740-4.86 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cintas Corporation will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cintas Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th were issued a $0.45 dividend. This is an increase from Cintas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 15th. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.91%.

Cintas Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cintas Corporation engages in the provision of corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cintas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cintas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.