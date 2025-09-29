Patton Fund Management Inc. Takes $235,000 Position in Otis Worldwide Corporation $OTIS

Patton Fund Management Inc. bought a new position in Otis Worldwide Corporation (NYSE:OTIS – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 2,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC bought a new stake in Otis Worldwide in the first quarter worth $31,000. Cheviot Value Management LLC purchased a new stake in Otis Worldwide during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Flaharty Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide during the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide during the second quarter valued at about $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.03% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Otis Worldwide from $100.00 to $93.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $108.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $101.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 18th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Otis Worldwide from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $92.00 to $90.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Otis Worldwide currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.00.

Otis Worldwide Stock Up 1.0%

Shares of OTIS stock opened at $90.33 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.90, a PEG ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $88.29 and a 200 day moving average of $94.38. Otis Worldwide Corporation has a 52 week low of $84.25 and a 52 week high of $106.83.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 10.68% and a negative return on equity of 30.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.06 EPS. Otis Worldwide has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.000-4.10 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Otis Worldwide Corporation will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Otis Worldwide Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 15th. Otis Worldwide’s payout ratio is presently 44.44%.

About Otis Worldwide

Otis Worldwide Corporation engages in manufacturing, installation, and servicing of elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

Featured Articles

