Patton Fund Management Inc. Takes $238,000 Position in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation $CTSH

Patton Fund Management Inc. purchased a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 3,051 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 118.8% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 569 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. WPG Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the first quarter worth about $61,000. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT purchased a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the first quarter valued at about $66,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 290.9% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 899 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wayfinding Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $75,000. 92.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CTSH shares. Wall Street Zen cut Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 2nd. Evercore ISI started coverage on Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Guggenheim raised shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a report on Thursday, July 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $101.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.79.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Trading Up 0.5%

Shares of CTSH stock opened at $66.98 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 2.41. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation has a 1-year low of $65.17 and a 1-year high of $90.82. The firm has a market cap of $32.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.61, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.93.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The information technology service provider reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $5.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.17 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 11.89% and a return on equity of 16.77%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.17 earnings per share. Cognizant Technology Solutions has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.080-5.220 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation will post 4.98 EPS for the current year.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 18th were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 18th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.9%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 25.20%.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services, Health Sciences, Products and Resources, and Communications, Media and Technology.

