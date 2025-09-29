Patton Fund Management Inc. Takes $239,000 Position in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. $CMG

Patton Fund Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,253 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 122,463,327 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $6,148,884,000 after buying an additional 1,597,287 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 56,827,332 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,853,302,000 after acquiring an additional 4,027,016 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 32,505,318 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,632,092,000 after acquiring an additional 2,404,798 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 20,662,628 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,037,471,000 after acquiring an additional 425,648 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 8.1% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 11,111,416 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $557,904,000 after purchasing an additional 833,760 shares during the last quarter. 91.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Melius initiated coverage on Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Monday, July 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $56.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, July 18th. TD Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Friday, September 19th. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have issued a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $59.76.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Trading Up 1.9%

Shares of NYSE:CMG opened at $40.06 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $42.47 and a 200-day moving average of $48.24. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.30 and a 12 month high of $66.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.72 billion, a PE ratio of 35.77, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.02.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.01. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 43.50% and a net margin of 13.32%.The firm had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

