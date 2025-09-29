Patton Fund Management Inc. Takes $242,000 Position in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. $SWK

Patton Fund Management Inc. acquired a new position in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,576 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 1,138.5% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 322 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. 1248 Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. TD Private Client Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 830.4% during the 1st quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 428 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Garde Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 160.5% during the 2nd quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 521 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Stanley Black & Decker alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SWK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $90.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $65.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.40.

Stanley Black & Decker Trading Up 0.5%

NYSE:SWK opened at $73.83 on Monday. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.91 and a 12 month high of $110.88. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $11.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.44, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.16.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.70. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 3.15% and a return on equity of 7.76%. The company had revenue of $3.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Stanley Black & Decker has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.550-4.750 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Stanley Black & Decker Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were issued a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.5%. This is an increase from Stanley Black & Decker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 105.40%.

Stanley Black & Decker Profile

(Free Report)

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the provision of power and hand tools, and related accessories, products, services and equipment for oil and gas, infrastructure applications, commercial electronic security and monitoring systems, healthcare solutions, and mechanical access solutions. It operates through the Tools and Outdoor and Industrial segments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Stanley Black & Decker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stanley Black & Decker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.