Patton Fund Management Inc. Takes Position in Charter Communications, Inc. $CHTR

Patton Fund Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its position in shares of Charter Communications by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 3,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,153,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in Charter Communications by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Hemington Wealth Management raised its position in Charter Communications by 24.3% in the 1st quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 143 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in Charter Communications by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $997,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Finally, Diversified Trust Co raised its position in Charter Communications by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 880 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.76% of the company’s stock.

In other Charter Communications news, Director Balan Nair purchased 360 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $274.21 per share, with a total value of $98,715.60. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 9,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,638,448.62. The trade was a 3.89% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher L. Winfrey purchased 3,670 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $273.10 per share, with a total value of $1,002,277.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 70,243 shares in the company, valued at $19,183,363.30. This trade represents a 5.51% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CHTR shares. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Charter Communications from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 20th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $425.00 to $355.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $380.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $430.00 to $370.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Charter Communications in a report on Thursday, August 21st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $384.89.

Shares of CHTR opened at $273.40 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $277.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $345.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.49, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.57. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 1-year low of $251.80 and a 1-year high of $437.06.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 25th. The company reported $9.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.06 by ($0.88). The company had revenue of $13.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.76 billion. Charter Communications had a net margin of 9.53% and a return on equity of 26.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $8.49 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 38.16 EPS for the current year.

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based internet, video, and mobile and voice services; a suite of broadband connectivity services, including fixed internet, WiFi, and mobile; Advanced WiFi services; Spectrum Security Shield; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers and managed WiFi services to enhance their fixed wireless internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services.

