Patton Fund Management Inc. Takes Position in Jacobs Solutions Inc. $J

Patton Fund Management Inc. acquired a new position in Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 15,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,081,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Jacobs Solutions by 4.8% during the second quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $688,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the period. TD Private Client Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Jacobs Solutions by 10.1% during the second quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 7,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $966,000 after buying an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its position in Jacobs Solutions by 5.6% in the second quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 7,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $971,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares during the period. Finally, Forte Capital LLC ADV boosted its stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 73,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,617,000 after acquiring an additional 1,681 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of J opened at $148.04 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $17.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. Jacobs Solutions Inc. has a 1 year low of $106.23 and a 1 year high of $152.40. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $145.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $132.40.

Jacobs Solutions ( NYSE:J Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.09 billion. Jacobs Solutions had a net margin of 4.16% and a return on equity of 17.13%. Jacobs Solutions’s quarterly revenue was down 28.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.96 earnings per share. Jacobs Solutions has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.000-6.100 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Jacobs Solutions Inc. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 19th. Investors of record on Friday, August 22nd were given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 22nd. Jacobs Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 31.92%.

Several research firms have recently commented on J. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Jacobs Solutions from $155.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. UBS Group upped their price target on Jacobs Solutions from $152.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Jacobs Solutions from $147.47 to $166.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Jacobs Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Jacobs Solutions currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $155.25.

Jacobs Solutions Inc provides consulting, technical, engineering, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Critical Mission Solutions, People & Places Solutions, Divergent Solutions, and PA Consulting segments.

